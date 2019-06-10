Farm Tire Market Size Worth $7.01 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 4.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global farm tire market size is expected to reach USD 7.01 billion by 2025 at a 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for distinct agricultural vehicles for specific farming activities is expected to propel demand over the forecast period. Population growth, coupled with limited arable land, is anticipated to result in a growing demand for high-efficiency agricultural machinery to decrease the turnaround time and increase productivity. In addition, rising awareness among farmers regarding technology upgrade of vehicles and implementation of automated equipment is expected to boost the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Bias tires accounted for 75.1% of the volume in 2017 owing to low manufacturing cost associated with the product due to traditional production process

Consumption of the product in tractors is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% in terms of revenue from 2018 to 2025. This is on account of new product development and availability of multiple variants of the vehicle to suit different farming activities

The aftermarket industry segment accounted for 59.1% of the overall volume in 2017 owing to presence of several retail platforms such as online, authorized dealers, and third-party dealers as well as growing replacement of tires by farmers

The industry in North America is expected to register a volume-based CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period owing to rising product demand in agricultural vehicles such as tractors and harvesters. This can be attributed to mechanization of farming activities

Major players in the industry focus on research and development activities to develop new technologies for manufacturing tires and integration across various stages of the value chain to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Read 145 page research report with TOC on "Farm Tire Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Bias, Radial), By Application (Tractors, Harvesters), By Distribution (OEM, Aftermarket), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/farm-tire-market

Increasing R&D activities for the development of innovative farm tire manufacturing techniques to improve product characteristics and enable its use in several agricultural vehicles is projected to have a positive impact on market growth. In addition, shortage of farm labor is projected to boost demand for agricultural equipment across several applications.

Industry participants undergo new product development to meet specific needs for advanced machinery and equipment in the agriculture sector, which is expected to drive demand. In addition, need for high performance farm tires with prolonged shelf life is expected to boost R&D activities in the agricultural sector over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global farm tire market on the basis of product, application, distribution, and region:

Farm Tire Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Bias tires



Radial tires

Farm Tire Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Tractors



Harvesters



Others

Farm Tire Distribution Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

OEM



Aftermarket

Farm Tire Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



France





Germany





Italy





Russia





Turkey





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

Find more research reports on Automotive & Transportation Industry, by Grand View Research:

Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market – Lithium ion (Li-ion) batteries are commonly used type of rechargeable batteries with twice the energy density of Nickel-Cadmium batteries and greater stability and safety.

Lithium ion (Li-ion) batteries are commonly used type of rechargeable batteries with twice the energy density of Nickel-Cadmium batteries and greater stability and safety. Wiper Motor Aftermarket – The market driving factors for the global wiper motor aftermarket includes growing usage of wipers in vehicles. Countries with bad weather conditions are favorable regions for wipers and wiper motor.

The market driving factors for the global wiper motor aftermarket includes growing usage of wipers in vehicles. Countries with bad weather conditions are favorable regions for wipers and wiper motor. Splash Shield Market – The driving forces responsible for the growth of splash shield market include constant growth in automobile sales globally. Additionally, the periodical wear& tear of splash shield along with rising awareness about engine safety and car life cycle propels the market growth of splash shield aftermarket sales.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

