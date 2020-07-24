Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Earnings

WINDSOR, Va., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA) reports unaudited earnings of $1.3 million, or $0.42 per share, for the second quarter of 2020. These results are in line with the $1.3 million, or $0.42 per share, earned during the second quarter of 2019.

Return on average assets on an annualized basis was 0.96% for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease from 1.15% for the second quarter of 2019. Return on average equity during the second quarter of 2020 was 7.94% as compared to 10.38% for the second quarter of 2019. Return on average tangible common equity (1) was 9.64% for the period ended June 30, 2020 and compared to 12.83% for the period ended June 30, 2019.

Net loans have increased $25.9 million, or 9.92%, as compared to December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily driven by loans associated with the Company's participation in the CARES Act's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). The Bank serviced customers through the PPP with 257 loans totaling approximately $24.9 million processed through the end of the second quarter. Deposit balances have increased by $42.1 million to $427.6 million as of June 30, 2020 from $385.5 million as of December 31, 2019. Non-interest bearing deposits increased by $25.0 million and make up approximately 33.04% of total deposits. Customer stimulus payments and PPP loan fundings both contributed to this increase in deposits. Net interest income decreased 3.03% when comparing the second quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2019. Net interest margin for the second quarter decreased to 3.47%, including PPP and 3.55% excluding PPP, when compared to the second quarter of 2019 of 3.85%. This reduction is primarily due to the impact of significantly lower market interest rates since the second quarter of 2019 and the rate associated with loans originated through the PPP.

"I am pleased with our financial results for the first half of 2020, especially given the current interest rate environment and challenging economic situation. I am most proud of the way our entire team have shown a new level of commitment and support for our customers and communities while navigating these unparalleled times. Being a community bank, we strive to be flexible to meet the changing needs of our customers and present conditions have proven we are able to do that. We successfully opened our branch in the Pungo area of Virginia Beach during the second quarter and are very encouraged with the reception from that community." said Vernon M. Towler, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Non-interest income through the second quarter of 2020 was approximately $4.3 million and was increased by 9.61% over the same period in the prior year due primarily to increased insurance revenues from Manry Rawls Insurance and our investment in Tidewater Home Funding. Non-interest expense decreased by 2.61% during the second quarter 2020 compared to same period in 2019. This decrease was partially due to deferred salary costs related to participation in the PPP and reduced marketing expenses after celebrating our 100th anniversary in the prior year. Provision for loan losses of $526 thousand was added during the second quarter, bringing year to date provisions to $651 thousand for 2020 compared to $0 for the same period in 2019. Our allowance for loan losses was 2.11% of gross loans as of June 30, 2020, including loans originated through the PPP, and 2.30% of gross loans excluding loan originated through the PPP (1). Of the $37.6 million in loans that were on a payment deferral plan as of the end of the first quarter of 2020, $36.6 million have returned to a normal payment schedule as of June 30, 2020.

"We remain committed to managing our balance sheet in a manner that enables us to meet our long-term strategic goals while providing shareholders a competitive rate of return. A large deposit repriced, to lower current market rates, during the second quarter and helped to stabilize net interest margin when compared to the first quarter of 2020. While our credit metrics remain very healthy and have shown little deterioration, we did increase loan loss reserves during the second quarter to account for the high level of economic uncertainty. Consistent returns from our insurance subsidiary and favorable results from our mortgage partnership also contributed positively to second quarter earnings. Liquidity and capital levels remain strong and position us well for future opportunities." stated Kristy DeJarnette, Chief Financial Officer.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Return on average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and intangibles.

Farmers Bank, founded in 1919, is headquartered in Windsor, VA, and is a community bank which operates eight branches and services areas throughout Tidewater Virginia. Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.

The common stock of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. trades as an Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board stock under the symbol FBVA. Any stockbroker can assist with purchase of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands)









6/30/2020

12/31/2019 Assets (Unaudited)



Total cash & cash equivalents $ 27,272

$ 30,010 Available-for-sale securities 168,903

145,300 Non-marketable equity securities 5,286

5,265 Loans held for investment 293,141

266,741 Allowance for loan losses (6,175)

(5,677) Loans held for investment, net 286,966

261,064 Premises and equipment, net 6,396

5,796 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 10,412

10,609 Other real estate owned 672

672 Bank-owned life insurance 11,307

11,157 Other assets 7,663

6,698 Total assets $ 524,877

$ 476,571







Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity





Deposits





Non-interest bearing $ 141,260

$ 116,235 Interest-bearing deposits 286,306

269,282 Total deposits 427,566

385,517 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 15,000

15,000 Capital notes 6,000

6,000 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 5,417

5,142 Total other liabilities 7,695

6,626 Total liabilities 461,678

418,285







Common stock 388

386 Capital surplus 3,269

3,000 Retained earnings 51,803

50,176 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,568

2,622 Total Farmers Bankshares, Inc. stockholders' equity 61,028

56,184 Noncontrolling interest 2,171

2,102 Total stockholders' equity 63,199

58,286 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 524,877

$ 476,571

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Consolidated Income Statement For the Six Months Ended June 30,









2020

2019 Interest income (Unaudited) Interest and fees on loans held for investment $ 6,870,730

$ 7,209,967 Interest on available-for-sale securities 1,945,534

2,276,824 Interest on federal funds sold 78,275

16,989 Other interest income 68,194

67,249 Total interest and dividend income 8,962,733

9,571,029







Interest expense





Interest on deposits 1,029,854

1,237,556 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 72,471

198,994 Interest on capital notes 97,500

97,500 Interest on repurchase agreements 16,723

13,420 Interest on federal funds purchased 605

35,780 Total interest expense 1,217,153

1,583,250 Net interest income 7,745,580

7,987,779 Provision for loan losses 651,000

- Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,094,580

7,987,779







Noninterest income





Service charges and other fee income 235,952

284,500 Income from automated teller machines and interchange 269,560

280,311 Insurance commissions 2,964,903

2,811,016 Net gain on disposition of available-for-sale securities 351,912

329,365 Income on bank owned life insurance 150,506

153,278 Other income 303,120

42,440 Total noninterest income 4,275,953

3,900,910







Noninterest expense





Salaries and employee benefits 4,982,496

5,102,259 Occupancy and equipment 997,336

1,027,778 Bank franchise and other taxes 346,412

223,802 Advertising and marketing 204,866

295,982 Data processing 774,339

813,705 Other noninterest expense 1,177,501

1,246,675 Total non-interest expense 8,482,950

8,710,201 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 2,887,583

3,178,488 Income tax expense 339,464

392,725 Net income 2,548,119

2,785,763 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 181,998

132,205 Net income attributable to Farmers Bankshares, Inc. $ 2,366,121

$ 2,653,558

