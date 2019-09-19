19.09.2019 19:23:00

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Dividend

WINDSOR, Va., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA), the Windsor-based holding company for Farmers Bank, announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share to holders of common stock of the company.  On an annualized basis the $0.12 per share dividend is increased by nine percent as compared to the dividend declared in June 2019 of $0.11 per share. 

Farmers Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Farmers Bankshares, Inc.)

The record date for stockholders entitled to payment of the dividend will be the close of normal trading on October 1, 2019, with payment to occur by October 15, 2019. 

The common stock of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. trades as an Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board stock under the symbol FBVA.  Any stockbroker can assist with purchase of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.

Farmers Bank, founded in 1919, is headquartered in Windsor, Virginia, and is a community bank which operates seven branches and services areas throughout Tidewater, Virginia.  Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.

