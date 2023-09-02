|
02.09.2023 16:00:00
Farmers Insurance® Deploys to Help Customers Impacted by Hurricane Idalia; Establishes Relief Sites in Florida and Georgia
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Sept. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Hurricane Idalia, Farmers Insurance® has established relief sites in Perry, Fla. and Valdosta, Ga., where customers impacted by the storm can meet directly with Farmers® claims representatives who specialize in catastrophe response.
Farmers, Foremost® and Bristol West® customers can file a claim and receive in-person assistance at the following locations in Florida and Georgia:
- Florida: Perry Winn-Dixie, 2057 S Byron Butler Parkway, Perry, FL 32348
- Hours of Operation:
Saturday, September 2between 1 and 5 p.m. ET
Sunday, September 3 through Tuesday, September 5between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET
- Georgia: Valdosta Home Depot, 1825 Norman Drive, Valdosta, GA 31601
- Hours of Operation:
Monday, September 4between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET
Tuesday, September 5between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET
Customers can also file a claim by:
- Visiting Farmers.com, Foremost.com or BristolWest.com
- Calling their agent
- Calling the 24-hour claims center:
- Farmers and Foremost claim contact number: 1-800-435-7764
- Bristol West customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance
- Farmers GroupSelectSM Auto & Home customers can call 1-800-854-6011 to report a claim
- Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266)
- Customers can also use their Farmers, Foremost, or Bristol West mobile app
- For persons with a hearing or speech disability, please dial 711 to reach the federal Telecommunications Relay Service(TRS)
For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, visit https://www.farmers.com/catastrophe/.
