Farmers Insurance® Deploys to Help Customers Impacted by Hurricane Idalia; Establishes Relief Sites in Florida and Georgia

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Sept. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Hurricane Idalia, Farmers Insurance® has established relief sites in Perry, Fla. and Valdosta, Ga., where customers impacted by the storm can meet directly with Farmers® claims representatives who specialize in catastrophe response.

Farmers, Foremost® and Bristol West® customers can file a claim and receive in-person assistance at the following locations in Florida and Georgia:

Florida : Perry Winn-Dixie , 2057 S Byron Butler Parkway, Perry, FL 32348

: , 2057 S Byron Butler Parkway, 32348 Hours of Operation:

Saturday, September 2 between 1 and 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 3 through Tuesday, September 5 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET

through Georgia : Valdosta Home Depot, 1825 Norman Drive, Valdosta, GA 31601

: Valdosta Home Depot, 1825 Norman Drive, 31601 Hours of Operation:

Monday, September 4 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, September 5 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET

Customers can also file a claim by:

Visiting Farmers.com, Foremost.com or BristolWest.com

Calling their agent

Calling the 24-hour claims center:

Farmers and Foremost claim contact number: 1-800-435-7764



Bristol West customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance



Farmers GroupSelect SM Auto & Home customers can call 1-800-854-6011 to report a claim

Auto & Home customers can call 1-800-854-6011 to report a claim

Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266)

Customers can also use their Farmers, Foremost, or Bristol West mobile app

For persons with a hearing or speech disability, please dial 711 to reach the federal Telecommunications Relay Service(TRS)

For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, visit https://www.farmers.com/catastrophe/.

