Farmers Insurance® Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance® proudly announced that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Farmers joins the ranks of over 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

"At Farmers, our longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion is the foundation of our culture and central to our core values as an organization," said Farmers Insurance Chief People & Diversity Officer Mark Welch. "It's an honor to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index for our ongoing efforts to champion LGBTQ+ equality within our workplace and help ensure Farmers remains a great place to work for all."

Farmers offers inclusive employee benefits, diversity and inclusion training and a robust network of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to help support employees in bringing their whole selves to work. The Farmers Pride ERG focuses on elevating LGBTQ+ considerations within the workplace, increasing education and awareness, and engaging in the communities Farmers is proud to serve.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Farmers Insurance for achieving the title of 'best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality' and working to advance inclusion in the workplace."

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 56% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Farmers Insurance's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million abroad. The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

Visit www.farmers.com to learn more about Farmers Insurance.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com or follow Farmers on Twitter @WeAreFarmers, on Instagram @ThisIsFarmers and Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

Contact: External Communications

Farmers Insurance

818-965-0007

reporterhotline@farmersinsurance.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-insurance-earns-top-score-in-human-rights-campaign-foundations-2022-corporate-equality-index-301469558.html

SOURCE Farmers Insurance