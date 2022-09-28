|
28.09.2022 14:07:00
Farmers Insurance® Ready to Assist Customers Impacted by Hurricane Ian
The insurer is closely monitoring weather systems as storm nears Florida coast
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Ian heads toward Florida, Farmers Insurance® has mobilized its Catastrophe Response Team to assist impacted customers.
Farmers® urges those in or near the path of the hurricane to listen closely to the National Weather Service, heed the warnings of local authorities in their area and follow mandatory evacuation orders.
Customers in the area who have damage from the storm can file a claim by:
- Visiting Farmers.com, Foremost.com or BristolWest.com
- Calling their agent
- Calling the 24-hour claims center:
- Farmers and Foremost® claim contact number: 1-800-435-7764
- Bristol West® customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance
- Farmers GroupSelect Auto & Home customers can call 1-800-854-6011 to report a claim
- Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266)
- Customers can also use their Farmers, Foremost, or Bristol West mobile app
- For persons with a hearing or speech disability, please dial 711 to reach the federal Telecommunications Relay Service(TRS)
For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, visit https://www.farmers.com/catastrophe/.About Farmers Insurance
"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes, and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com or follow Farmers on Twitter @WeAreFarmers, on Instagram @ThisIsFarmers and Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.
Contact:
External Communications
Farmers Insurance
818-965-0007
reporterhotline@farmersinsurance.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-insurance-ready-to-assist-customers-impacted-by-hurricane-ian-301635186.html
SOURCE Farmers Insurance
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZahlreiche Belastungs- und Unsicherheitsfaktoren: US-Börsen schließen deutlich tiefer -- ATX letztlich tiefrot -- DAX schließt unter 12.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der ATX verbuchte am Donnerstag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex musste ebenfalls kräftige Verluste hinnehmen. Der US-Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag ebenfalls deutlich tiefer. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Donnerstag ohne klare gemeinsame Richtung.