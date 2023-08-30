Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
Farmers Insurance® Ready to Assist Customers Impacted by Hurricane Idalia

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Idalia makes landfall, Farmers Insurance® has mobilized its Catastrophe Response Team to assist impacted customers.

Farmers Insurance Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Farmers Insurance)

Farmers® urges those in or near the path of the hurricane to listen closely to the National Weather Service, heed the warnings of local authorities in their area and follow mandatory evacuation orders.

Customers in the area who have damage from the storm can file a claim by:

  • Visiting Farmers.com, Foremost.com or BristolWest.com
  • Calling their agent
  • Calling the 24-hour claims center:
    • Farmers and Foremost® claim contact number: 1-800-435-7764
    • Bristol West® customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance
    • Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266)
  • Customers can also use their Farmers, Foremost, or Bristol West mobile app
  • For persons with a hearing or speech disability, please dial 711 to reach the federal Telecommunications Relay Service(TRS)

For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, visit https://www.farmers.com/catastrophe/.

About Farmers Insurance
"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes, and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com or follow Farmers on Twitter @WeAreFarmers, on Instagram @ThisIsFarmers and Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

Contact:

External Communications


Farmers Insurance


818-965-0007


reporterhotline@farmersinsurance.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-insurance-ready-to-assist-customers-impacted-by-hurricane-idalia-301914006.html

SOURCE Farmers Insurance

