Farmers Insurance® Waives Food Delivery Exclusions Across the Nation for Customers With Farmers®-branded Personal Automobile and Motorcycle Insurance Policies

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With states enacting restaurant seating restrictions and stay-at-home orders to help deter the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Farmers Insurance® announced today it is temporarily modifying its Farmers®-branded personal automobile and motorcycle insurance policies to provide applicable coverage for claims arising from the use of these vehicles for delivery of food, groceries, pharmacy and medical supplies, where they are not otherwise covered. Customers will not receive an additional charge for this temporary additional coverage.

"We want our customers to know we're here for them during this extremely challenging situation," said Keith Daly, President of Personal Lines for Farmers. "These are extraordinary times and we are committed to working with our customers to find innovative solutions to help meet the needs of the changed economic environment."

While coverage for delivery services is traditionally excluded from standard automobile insurance policies, this temporary modification to Farmers-branded policies will help extend a customer's existing personal auto and motorcycle insurance coverages to a delivery driver when using their personal automobile or motorcycle for the delivery of food, groceries, pharmacy and medical supplies.

The current voluntary extension of coverage will be in effect through April 30, 2020, for Farmers-branded policies. As the date approaches, Farmers may choose to extend the effective date of this modification. The applicable insurers will work with the various departments of insurance to implement these coverage extensions and modify implementation as requested by different states.

This action is being taken pro-actively by Farmers on behalf of its customers. Current customers who may be effected by this adjustment do not need to take any action to make this effective on their policy, it will be done automatically by Farmers. Customers with questions can call 888-327-6335.

