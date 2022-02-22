Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

On February 22, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: FMNB) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The common stock cash dividend will have a record date of March 11, 2022 and is payable to shareholders on March 31, 2022.

"The 45% year-over-year increase in our regular quarterly cash dividend payment reflects our strong financial performance, robust capital position, and the benefits the 2021 Cortland Bancorp acquisition is having on our earnings,” said Kevin J. Helmick, President and CEO of Farmers. "This marks the seventh consecutive year we have increased our dividend payment. In fact, our annualized cash dividend payment since 2015 has increased from $0.12 per share, to $0.64 per share representing a compound annual growth rate of 27%. We are proud of this impressive track record, which demonstrates our strong financial performance and commitment to returning capital to our shareholders.”

ABOUT FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $4.1 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 48 locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Summit, Portage, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania; Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets and Farmers National Insurance, LLC. Total wealth management assets under care at December 31, 2021 were $3.1 billion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222006153/en/