24.05.2022 22:10:00

Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

On May 24, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: FMNB) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The common stock cash dividend will have a record date of June 10, 2022 and is payable to shareholders on June 30, 2022.

ABOUT FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $4.2 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 46 locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Summit, Portage, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania; Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets and Farmers National Insurance, LLC. Total wealth management assets under care at March 31, 2022 were $3.1 billion.

