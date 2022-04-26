Farmers National Bank Announces Retirement of Regional President, Strategic Additions in Canton Region

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ: FMNB) announced today the following changes to its Canton Region Leadership Team. The changes are prompted by Joseph Gerzina’s decision to retire as Senior Vice President, Regional President – West after almost 40 years in the banking industry, effective April 30, 2022.

Joseph Gerzina (Photo: Business Wire)

Gerzina joined Farmers in 2011 as Community President where he executed on his vision and created the Farmers’ Stark County market.

During his time at Farmers, Gerzina helped oversee the growth of Farmers’ Stark County presence, including five office locations and more than $750M in deposits, loans and trust assets combined. He has agreed to provide advisory services as a Market Executive for a period of time to ensure a seamless transition to his successor.

"First, we would like to thank Joe for his years of loyal service and distinguished leadership in piloting the growth of our Stark County footprint for more than 10 years,” said Kevin Helmick, President and CEO. "He has been a tremendous asset to Farmers and we wish him nothing but the best in his retirement.”

Farmers has named William C. Shivers as Senior Vice President, Regional President. In this role, Shivers will be responsible for the growth of the Akron, Canton and Cleveland regions, overseeing all lending areas and business development.

Shivers has 30 years of banking experience and previously served as president of Huntington Bank’s Canton/Mahoning Valley Region. Prior to that role, he served as vice president and team leader of commercial banking for Huntington. Shivers is a graduate of Hiram College and has a master’s degree in business administration from Franciscan University.

He currently serves as an Executive Committee Member and Board Member of Stark Economic Development Board. He resides in Salem with his wife, Lori, and has three grown daughters and three grandchildren.

Farmers has also named Michael Mudrak as Senior Vice President, Market President – Canton; and Patrick Renner, Vice President, Regional Credit Officer.

Mudrak has a bachelor's degree in finance from Bowling Green State University. He has spent nearly 30 years in banking in various roles including credit underwriting, small business lending, floorplan lending and commercial real estate finance. He and his wife, Angela, enjoy spending time with their two teenage children.

Renner has been in banking for nearly 25 years. He previously served as team leader of commercial portfolio management in the Canton/Mahoning Valley Region at Huntington Bank. His career also includes various roles in credit underwriting and business relationship management. He holds undergraduate degrees in accounting and finance from Miami University and received an MBA from The University of Akron. He and his wife, Leyla, reside in North Canton with their four children.

All three will be based out of Farmers’ Canton Regional Office, located at 4518 Fulton Drive NW.

In making these announcements, Kevin Helmick noted, "As Farmers continues to grow, we are excited about these new additions to our Company. Their leadership skills and experience will certainly be an asset as we strive to achieve results for our stakeholders.”

ABOUT Farmers National Banc CORP.

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with over $4.1 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 46 locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Summit, Portage, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania; Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets and Farmers National Insurance, LLC. Total wealth management assets under care at December 31, 2021 were $3.1 billion.

