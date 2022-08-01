Farmers National Company partners with Climate FieldView to digitize farm management

Farm managers use digital tools to provide enhanced decision-making and collaboration between landowners and tenants

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers National Company, the nation's leading agricultural land and mineral owner services company, has partnered with Climate FieldView™, Bayer's flagship digital farming product, to offer increased digital management for landowners and tenants working with Farmers National Company. Farm managers at Farmers National Company now have access to digital agriculture tools provided by FieldView to complement collaboration between landowners, tenants, and management services provided by the company.

This partnership leverages agriculture technology to drive decision-making and uncover management opportunities between farmers and landowners, while offering another option for tenants to share required data for leases more easily. Tenant farmers can choose to initiate a sharing connection to a Farmers National Company farm manager through the Climate FieldView platform, if desired. Farm managers within the company will be able to gain field-level insights on a variety of management areas including real-time field-level weather, satellite imagery, and data entry for field operations. Tenants interested in the collaboration should contact their Farmers National Company farm manager for more details.

"We are committed at Farmers National Company to the highest level of support and professional service to our landowners and tenants, and this collaboration enhances our ability to connect to all stakeholders digitally and enhance collaboration to ensure farm managers have the tools available to them to help our landowners and tenants make the best decisions on each farm," says Clayton Becker, President at Farmers National Company.

"Climate FieldView has proven value to farmers across the world, and now is being used for farm managers to provide efficient decision-making and transparency for landowners and tenants. Farmers National Company has a history of progressive expansion in agriculture and this new opportunity to connect to clients digitally shows a commitment to further growth," said Ron Dunker, who supports Farm Manager Accounts at Bayer Crop Science.

About Farmers National Company

Farmers National Company, an employee-owned company, is the nation's leading agricultural land and mineral owner services company. Farmers National Company manages more than $10 billion in assets comprising of 5,000 farms and ranches in 29 states totaling 2 million acres, sold more than $765 million in agricultural real estate last year and manages over 218,000 oil and gas interests. Additional services provided by the company include appraisals and valuation services, insurance, consultations, a national hunting lease program, forest management, and FNC Ag Stock. Additional information about the company and the services provided, can be found at website at www.FarmersNational.com.

