Farmland Partners Names President Luca Fabbri To Succeed Paul Pittman As CEO

(RTTNews) - Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors has approved a senior executive succession plan pursuant to which the Company's President Luca Fabbri will become Chief Executive Officer, effective following the filing of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which is expected to occur in late February 2023.

At the same time, Fabbri will join the Company's Board of Directors. Farmland's current Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Pittman, will remain as Executive Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors and as a full-time employee.

Pittman and Fabbri will continue to work side-by-side to formulate corporate strategy, execute the Company's growth plan and drive shareholder value.

Fabbri co-founded Farmland as a public company with Pittman in 2014 and served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer from the Company's inception, before assuming the position of President in October 2021.

Prior to co-founding Farmland, Fabbri was an entrepreneur and executive in finance, technology, and agriculture.

The company said this appointment is a natural progression in a process started with Fabbri's appointment as President in 2021.