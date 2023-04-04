|
04.04.2023 15:15:00
FARO Releases Hybrid Reality Capture™, Powered by Flash Technology
First Solution in AECO Markets of its Kind
LAKE MARY, Fla., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced the release of Hybrid Reality Capture™, powered by Flash Technology, a first-of-its-kind solution that delivers faster scanning for large-volume projects in architecture, engineering, construction, and public safety applications.
Accessed through FARO's advanced workflows, Hybrid Reality Capture is the newest scan mode for Focus Premium Laser Scanner users. It combines the accuracy of a static 3D laser scanner with the speed of a panoramic camera. The unique combination of fast scans with colorized 360° images enables users to complete up to two weeks of on-site work in one week. Improving scanning speed by 100% means customers can complete projects faster without increasing costs.
"Hybrid Reality Capture is a best-of-both-worlds innovation that will improve on-site productivity and deliver state-of-the-art colorized visual clarity at a highly affordable price," said FARO President and CEO Michael Burger. "Industries that have made tradeoffs between capturing 3D data accurately or quickly have been waiting for this hybrid solution and we are excited to bring it to our markets."
Flash Technology will enable more frequent, faster data capture, requiring only 30 seconds per scan. Thanks to proprietary smart upscaling algorithms, the output includes all collected points, with images that look crisper than the same resolution scans with traditional methods. It will be available as an add-on subscription in the Stream mobile app.
About FARO
FARO serves the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), O&M (Operations & Maintenance), and Public Safety Analytics markets. For over 40 years, FARO has been a pioneer in #RealityCapture, bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy, providing industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world and use that data to make smarter decisions faster. For more information, visit www.faro.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faro-releases-hybrid-reality-capture-powered-by-flash-technology-301789629.html
SOURCE FARO
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FARO Technologies Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
14.02.23
|Ausblick: FARO Technologies mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.22
|Ausblick: FARO Technologies vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.08.22
|FARO Technologies (FARO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
02.08.22
|Ausblick: FARO Technologies stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: FARO Technologies gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
28.04.22
|FARO Technologies (FARO) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
26.04.22
|Ausblick: FARO Technologies legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.02.22
|Ausblick: FARO Technologies informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu FARO Technologies Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FARO Technologies Inc.
|22,00
|-2,65%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWenig Bewegung vor Ostern: ATX und DAX schwächer -- Wall Street stabil erwartet -- Nikkei 225 sinkt letztlich - China-Börsen im Feiertag
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Mittwoch mit Abschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich unter der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street bewegt sich vorbörslich kaum. An dem japanischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Mittwoch abwärts, während die chinesischen Märkte zur Wochenmitte geschlossen blieben.