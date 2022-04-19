+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
19.04.2022 22:30:00

FARO to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter 2022 on April 27, 2022

LAKE MARY, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality, today announced that after market close on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. In conjunction with the release, Michael D. Burger, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Allen Muhich, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

FARO logo. (PRNewsFoto/FARO Technologies, Inc.)

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (866) 518-6930 (U.S.) or +1 (203) 518-9797 (International) and using the passcode FARO. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/about-faro/investor-relations/events

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About FARO

FARO serves the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), O&M (Facilities Operations & Maintenance), and Public Safety Analytics markets. For over 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to digitize their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit FARO.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faro-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-first-quarter-2022-on-april-27-2022-301528449.html

SOURCE FARO

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FARO Technologies Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu FARO Technologies Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

FARO Technologies Inc. 41,34 -1,10% FARO Technologies Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg geht unvermindert weiter: ATX fester -- DAX etwas höher -- Asiatische Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel mit grünen Vorzeichen. Auch der DAX notiert höher. In Asien geht es im Mittwochshandel abermals in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen