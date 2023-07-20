|
20.07.2023 15:00:00
FARO to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2023 on August 2, 2023
LAKE MARY, Fla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced that after market close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. In conjunction with the release, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 800-245-3047 (U.S.) or +1 203-518-9765 (International) and using the passcode FARO. To avoid a delay in connecting to the call, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/about-faro/investor-relations/events
A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.
About FARO
FARO serves the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), O&M (Operations & Maintenance), and Public Safety Analytics markets. For over 40 years, FARO has been a pioneer in #RealityCapture, bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy, providing industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world and use that data to make smarter decisions faster. For more information, visit www.faro.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faro-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-second-quarter-2023-on-august-2-2023-301882100.html
SOURCE FARO
