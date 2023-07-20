20.07.2023 15:00:00

FARO to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2023 on August 2, 2023

LAKE MARY, Fla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced that after market close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. In conjunction with the release, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/FARO)

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 800-245-3047 (U.S.) or +1 203-518-9765 (International) and using the passcode FARO. To avoid a delay in connecting to the call, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/about-faro/investor-relations/events

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About FARO
FARO serves the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), O&M (Operations & Maintenance), and Public Safety Analytics markets. For over 40 years, FARO has been a pioneer in #RealityCapture, bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy, providing industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world and use that data to make smarter decisions faster. For more information, visit www.faro.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faro-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-second-quarter-2023-on-august-2-2023-301882100.html

SOURCE FARO

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FARO Technologies Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu FARO Technologies Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

FARO Technologies Inc. 14,40 0,70% FARO Technologies Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen