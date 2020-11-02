Farrer Park Hospital Garners 2 Regional Healthcare Awards for Orthopedic and Prostate Care

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farrer Park Hospital ("FPH" or "the Hospital") today received the Asia Pacific (APAC) Service Provider of the Year Award for Orthopedic (Robotics) and Prostate Care, two titles awarded by Global Health Asia Pacific.

FPH recognizes that prostate cancer is a common cancer among men after lung cancer1 and has set up a suite of clinical services to help male patients manage prostate health – from benign to early and advanced stage cancer. In 2018, the Prolieve® Thermodilation System was introduced to treat benign prostate hyperplasia, a non-cancerous prostate enlargement. A year later, the non-invasive procedure Focal Therapy was introduced to treat early-stage prostate cancer. Lutetium-177 Prostate Specific Membrane Antigen Therapy, a radionuclide treatment for late-stage prostate cancer, was introduced in early 2020 to reduce tumor volume and stop cancer growth. Depending on the state of prostate health, the Hospital is now able to support patients' treatment choice and needs.

In terms of orthopedic (robotics), FPH is also the only private hospital in Singapore home to the full suite of robotic arm-assisted MAKOplasty® treatment for the hip and knee. The treatment allows orthopedic surgeons to treat the damaged area, sparing surrounding bones and ligaments from trauma. Osteoarthritis, a common form of arthritis that affects millions of people globally, is one of the conditions MAKOplasty® can treat.

Dr. Peng Chung Mien, Chief Executive Officer of FPH said: "It has always been our goal to support our patients with various treatment options, and provide them with appropriate care to manage their conditions. The two awards is a testament of the efforts we have put in, alongside the strong panel of specialists we have onboarded at FPH."

1 Singapore Cancer Registry. 50th Anniversary Monograph 1968-2017. Retrieved from: https://www.nccs.com.sg/patient-care/cancer-types/cancer-statistics

About Farrer Park Hospital

Farrer Park Hospital is the latest private tertiary acute care hospital in Singapore. The facility includes the Farrer Park Medical Centre with specialist clinics, medical technology, nuclear medicine and radiology services to support a wide range of surgical specialties in oncology, orthopedic, gastroenrology and cardiology. Designed by healthcare professionals and conveniently built above an underground train station, the hospital is a carefully created environment to enable modern yet holistic care for all its patients.

The hospital shares numerous calming gardens and inspiring art works with its related hotel, One Farrer Hotel. Synergies between the hospital and hotel provide families and visitors with enhanced experiences in food and beverage, choices of accommodation, lifestyle programs and conference facilities. Farrer Park Hospital and One Farrer Hotel are part of The Farrer Park Company Pte Ltd, a Singapore based company.

