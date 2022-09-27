Fashion 4 Development appoints Lola Tillyaeva as a Goodwill Ambassador for her commitment to preserving culture

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lola Tillyaeva (Till) was appointed Goodwill Ambassador for 'Preserving Culture' by Fashion 4 Development (F4D) during the 10th Anniversary of F4D's First Ladies Luncheon on September 20th, 2022, during the 77th Session of the UNGA in NYC. The initiative supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and builds on a network of people who make positive social change in the world since 2011.

Held annually during the United Nations high level session of the General Assembly, the Luncheon is the occasion to recognise F4D's 'Agents of Change, who have made remarkable contributions to the world through their humanitarian actions.

This year, humanitarian, wellness advocate and entrepreneur, Lola Tillyaeva(Till), has been appointed F4D's Goodwill Ambassador to acknowledge her commitment to safeguarding the world's endangered heritages.

Lola is the founder of the Paris-based gallery La Maison de l'Ouzbékistan which celebrates the rich heritage of Uzbekistan and aims to preserve centuries-old craft traditions. Her philanthropic initiatives also include restoration of historic Uzbek sites, promotion of cultural and literary heritage of the region. She has also served as Uzbekistan's UNESCO ambassador for ten years.

"I am honoured and humbled to be appointed as an F4D Goodwill Ambassador. By embracing our history and cultural heritage we can better explore who we are and where we want to be as a humankind. And by preserving this heritage we are giving a chance for self-inquiry to the future generations. I hope to continue supporting projects promoting Uzbek cultural heritage and history globally", said Lola Tillyaeva.

Lola Tillyaeva will be joining an elite list of other notable F4D Goodwill Ambassadors making a lasting impact on society, including founding Global Goodwill Ambassador since 2011, the late Franca Sozzani, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, Afef Jnifen, Aslaug Magnusdottir and Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi.

