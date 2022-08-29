Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.08.2022 15:59:00

FASHION SHENZHEN 2022 GOES ON

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 28, 2022, the 23rd FASHION SHENZHEN (THE 23nd CHINA INTERNATIONAL FASHION BRAND FAIR -SHENZHEN) was successfully held at the SHENZHEN CONVENTION & EXHIBITION CENTER (FUTIAN), China.

The 2022 Fashion Shenzhen - August Edition bucked the trend, combining the implications from big data, mobile internet, cloud platforms and other technological means, through the in-depth integration of "exhibition, fashion runway, conference, business match making, and industry awards". The event further facilitated industry trade exchanges and fashion consumption, hence accelerated the recovering of China fashion industry from the impact of the pandemic.

With the theme of "FASHION VOYAGE", answering to the fashion market demands, the 2022 Fashion Shenzhen - August Edition were divided into 3 main exhibition areas and 11 sub exhibition areas including "selected brands", "industrial value chain" and "fabrics and accessories". More than 1000 brands, designers and supply chain enterprises from all over the world gathered to participate in the exhibition, providing exhibitors with the resources needed to acquire accurate matching orders, to expand business channels, to promote their brands, and to capture market opportunities.

Fashion Shenzhen will persistently integrate fashion resources from all over the world, assist fashion companies and the China fashion industry to cope with the challenges in the new era of the post-pandemic period.

