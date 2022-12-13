Fast-Casual Veggie Grill Opens New Midtown Manhattan Location

The country's leading destination for vegan and flexitarian eaters' new location delivers plant-based food for every mood

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veggie Grill, the world's leading destination for convenient, craveable, plant-based food, opens its doors on Wednesday in New York City at 1004 Second Ave, marking the 35th restaurant opening for the innovative fast-casual brand and the third to its east coast consumer base. The new location will offer all four concepts in Veggie Grill's family of brands under one roof for the first time, including beloved Más Veggies Vegan Taqueria, healthy Vegan Bowls For All and specialty vegan burger concept, Stand-Up Burgers.

Furthering Veggie Grill's mission to inspire and empower plant-based eating across the world, the menu is artfully crafted to appeal to all, including fan favorites

BLT Avocado Croissant – Crispy bacon, romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, Dijonnaise, and mashed avocado served on a flaky croissant roll.

– Crispy bacon, romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, Dijonnaise, and mashed avocado served on a flaky croissant roll. Japanese Katsu-Style Sliders – Seasoned crispy fried Impossible™ mini burgers, pickled vegetables, fresh herbs, and sesame aioli served on steamed bao buns.

– Seasoned crispy fried Impossible™ mini burgers, pickled vegetables, fresh herbs, and sesame aioli served on steamed bao buns. Korean Kimchi Beef Bowl – Sesame-marinated bulgogi beef served over Kimchi, brown rice, marinated power greens, roasted butternut squash, avocado, pickled cucumber and Korean BBQ sauce.

– Sesame-marinated bulgogi beef served over Kimchi, brown rice, marinated power greens, roasted butternut squash, avocado, pickled cucumber and Korean BBQ sauce. Crispy Baja Fish Tacos – 2 Crispy Baja fish tacos with creamy jalapeño slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro, and lime served on warm corn tortillas.

– 2 Crispy Baja fish tacos with creamy jalapeño slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro, and lime served on warm corn tortillas. The VG Classic Burger – Beyond burger, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on a brioche bun.

– Beyond burger, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on a brioche bun. Freshly Baked Vegan Carrot Cake – House-made carrot cake topped with cream cheese frosting, walnuts, and carrots

"We're thrilled to be unveiling the Veggie Grill experience to our Midtown consumers located in one of the most prominent food capitals of the world, New York City," said T.K. Pillan, co-founder of Veggie Grill. "We're confident that New Yorkers will identify with our mission of empowering plant-based eating across the world while revolutionizing traditional comfort food to be deliciously vegan. Veggie Grill is a fun and welcoming destination that allows consumers to contribute to a more sustainable and humane future.

Grand opening specials will be available from Wednesday, December 14 to Sunday, December 18, including gift cards, BOGO shakes, free starters and other surprises. For more information, visit Veggie Grill online and on Instagram.

About Veggie Grill

Veggie Grill is the leading 100% plant-based fast-casual restaurant brand in the United States with a mission is to inspire and empower plant-based eating across the world. Whether you are in the mood for healthy plant-based bowls and salads or classic burgers and sandwiches, Veggie Grill has you covered with food the world can love. Opened in 2006, Veggie Grill has 35 locations in California, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, Massachusetts and New York City. For more information, locations and the full menu, please visit www.veggiegrill.com.

