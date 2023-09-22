|
Fast Food Fan-Favorite with a Tony's Twist You Can Make at Home
OPELOUSAS, La., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget the lines at the drive-thru … you can now make your own fast-food favorite pimento chicken sandwich! With a Tony Chachere's twist, this Pimento Cheese Cajun Chicken Sandwich pairs the perfect amount of Creole heat with creamy pimento cheese for a mouthwatering fried chicken sandwich you can't wait to eat.
PIMENTO CHEESE CAJUN CHICKEN SANDWICH
By: @firehousegrub
INGREDIENTS
2 Chicken Breasts
2 Cups Buttermilk
½ Cup Pickle Juice
2 Tablespoons Tony's Original Creole Seasoning
1 Cup Flour
2 Tablespoons Powdered Sugar
Hot Honey, to Taste
Pimento Cheese, to Taste
Pickled Jalapeños, to Taste
Brioche Buns
Oil for Frying
PREPARATION
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 20 Minutes
Serves: 2-4
About Tony Chachere's®
For more than 50 years, Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine has been bringing flavor to tables across the country and the world. Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, salad dressings and more.
tonychachere.com
#PassAGoodTime
@tonychacheres
