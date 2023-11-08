Fast Food Legend Jack Box Makes Appearance as ‘Sexiest Jack Alive’ in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Issue

Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announced today their mascot, Jack Box, will be included in PEOPLE's famed Sexiest Man Alive issue. The iconic Jack Box has become well known for more than just tacos: fans of the burger/taco aficionado have been posting to TikTok, Instagram, Wattpad and more to express their love (and dare we say, lust) for the brand’s fearless leader. They are so thirsty for Jack that they recently launched a petition on Change.org in hopes that PEOPLE will join the celebration and name him Sexiest Man Alive.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231108868540/en/

Jack in the Box announced today their mascot, Jack Box, will be included in PEOPLE's famed Sexiest Man Alive issue. (Photo: Business Wire)

Since gaining traction on social media, the petition to nominate Jack Box has received more than 6,000 signatures, and the businessman can be seen in PEOPLE’s iconic Sexiest Man Alive issue. Even though he was snubbed for the cover, Jack Box is thrilled to wear the ‘Sexiest Jack Alive’ badge of honor.

Who is Jack Box?

There’s a lot of lore around the iconic namesake and "CEO” of the California-born burger chain, Jack in the Box. He has been a rock star, a presidential candidate, a poker champion–but there’s no role that means more to him than being Founder & CEO of Jack in the Box.

Known for having the biggest head in the room (no really, it’s award-winning) filled with crazy ideas like the first portable salads in a quick service restaurant, a two-way intercom and breakfast served all day. He’s been the heart of Jack in the Box, starring in iconic ads, bringing a sense of whimsy and fun to the restaurant space and as of recently, he’s become the latest Internet boyfriend.

The Sexiest Man Battle

Past Sexiest Men Alive have included various hunky men, but not many CEOs. Now with an inaugural category, Jack Box claims PEOPLE’s "Sexiest Jack” award and becomes the first restaurant mascot to join the ranks.

To celebrate, Jack in the Box has created a limited edition 2024 calendar, available for purchase on shopjackinthebox.com. The calendar features Jack Box posing in themed outfits, showing off his personality and also includes an exclusive offer code (promo code THIRSTTRAPS) for a free large fountain drink with any purchase, only available on the Jack App or website until November 30, 2023.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

Category: Corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231108868540/en/