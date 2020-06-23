Fast Forward Launches First-Ever Social Impact Tech Playbook to Scale Tech Nonprofits Globally

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Fast Forward , the organization building an ecosystem of human and financial capital to help tech nonprofits scale, releases The Tech Nonprofit Playbook to seed the next generation of social impact. Funded by AT&T with support from Vanguard Charitable, the Tech Nonprofit Playbook is the first-ever guide to launching and scaling a social impact startup.

Ranging on topics from building a product, to fundraising, to defining impact, The Tech Nonprofit Playbook distills best-in-class content from Fast Forward's Accelerator , and covers everything social entrepreneurs need to scale their world-changing ideas.

"AT&T Foundation is the seed funder of this playbook. AT&T is committed to advancing education, strengthening communities, and improving lives. Through philanthropic initiatives and meaningful collaborations, AT&T and the AT&T Foundation support projects that create opportunities, make connections, and address community needs where we - and our customers - live and work," says Anne Wintroub, Director of Social Innovation at AT&T.

With the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, it's more important now than ever to apply tech to our biggest social problems. The Tech Nonprofit Playbook will support entrepreneurs across the world in creating large-scale impact across sectors and communities.

About Fast Forward:

Fast Forward scales tech nonprofits. Every year Fast Forward brings a new cohort of startups building tech solutions for global issues like health care, human rights, and education through its Accelerator program. The Accelerator connects each organization to seed funding, 100+ mentors, and community to maximize their impact. In six years, Fast Forward has helped 50 tech nonprofits impact 63M+ lives and raise $157M+ in follow-on funding. Fast Forward also runs an annual global summit , Tech Nonprofit Directory , and Volunteer and Job Board . The organization was founded in 2014 by seasoned tech and nonprofit entrepreneurs Kevin Barenblat and Shannon Farley, and is based in San Francisco. For more information visit www.ffwd.org .

About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T

AT&T Foundation is the seed funder of this playbook. AT&T is committed to advancing education, strengthening communities, and improving lives. Through philanthropic initiatives and meaningful collaborations, AT&T and the AT&T Foundation support projects that create opportunities, make connections, and address community needs where we - and our customers - live and work.

About Vanguard Charitable:

Vanguard Charitable is a leading U.S. nonprofit that partners with individuals, families, and companies and administers a donor-advised fund—a tax-effective way to consolidate, accrue, and grant assets to charity. Since its founding by Vanguard in 1997 as an independent 501(c)(3) organization, Vanguard Charitable has granted more than $10 billion to charity. Through its board-managed Philanthropic Impact Fund, Vanguard Charitable supports organizations such as Fast Forward that are working to elevate and strengthen the philanthropic industry. More information is available at vanguardcharitable.org.

Contact:

Shannon Farley

4152150005

242301@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fast-forward-launches-first-ever-social-impact-tech-playbook-to-scale-tech-nonprofits-globally-301082210.html

SOURCE Fast Forward