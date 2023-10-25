Fast-Growing BRUNT Workwear Adds Veteran Leadership to Board of Directors and Executive Team

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRUNT Workwear ( www.bruntworkwear.com ), the fast-growing boot and apparel brand for American tradespeople, is pleased to announce the appointment of former HOKA President Wendy Yang to its Board of Directors, along with the addition of several new members to their Executive Team. These key additions to BRUNT's leadership come as the brand prepares for its next growth stage, having just more than doubled revenue for the third straight year.

Celebrated for her exceptional leadership in the athletic and outdoor sectors, Wendy Yang brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of scaling global brands to BRUNT's Board of Directors. With more than 25 years of experience, including her transformative role as President of the Performance Lifestyle Group at HOKA & Teva, where she led HOKA from $70 million to $1 billion in revenue and 50x profit in just seven years.

"I'm very excited to join the BRUNT board and partner with Eric and his team as they strive to scale this very special brand," said Yang. "BRUNT is disrupting the workwear category through smart marketing, product innovation, and a deep relationship with their customers. I'm thrilled to now be a part of this fast-growing challenger story."

In addition to this critical expansion of its board, BRUNT welcomes several new veterans to its Executive Leadership Team and also announces the promotion of co-founder Dave Chernow to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Chris Heffernan joins BRUNT as President and head of product, coming from a successful seven-year stint at Keen as GM of Keen Utility and Chief Revenue Officer.

and head of product, coming from a successful seven-year stint at Keen as GM of Keen Utility and Chief Revenue Officer. Mike Abbot , Chief Financial Officer joins the team after decades of proven success in executive roles at Owlet Baby Care, Burton Snowboards, and Specialized Bicycle Components.

joins the team after decades of proven success in executive roles at Owlet Baby Care, Burton Snowboards, and Specialized Bicycle Components. Tim Linberg joins the company as Chief Marketing Officer, having most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer at NOBULL and Chief Experience Officer at digital agency Verndale.

having most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer at NOBULL and Chief Experience Officer at digital agency Verndale. Katelyn Crowley , Head of People, brings decades of experience in talent management in senior leadership roles at agencies including Advantage Solutions and AMP.

Founder and CEO Eric Girouard shared his excitement about the new team additions and promotion, stating, "In order to scale the BRUNT brand through its next phase of growth, we need extraordinary talent leading this organization as it continues to expand," said Girouard. "That starts with a world-class leadership team that has both the experience and commitment to serving the 23 million Americans who wake up every day and put on work boots and apparel to do their jobs. I look forward to working with this dynamic group of leaders as we continue to build a powerful brand and exceptional products that our customers expect and deserve."

These appointments come at a pivotal time for BRUNT Workwear, as the company continues to experience rapid growth and heightened demand for its durable, high-quality boots and apparel. The brand will be expanding its channel reach into wholesale in early 2024, and recently celebrated selling their 500,000th pair of boots to hard-working tradespeople across the country.

For more information about BRUNT Workwear and its products, please visit www.bruntworkwear.com .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fast-growing-brunt-workwear-adds-veteran-leadership-to-board-of-directors-and-executive-team-301966194.html

SOURCE BRUNT Workwear