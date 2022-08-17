Fast-Growing WELL Health Named to Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year

Julie Schubert Joins as Vice President of Professional Services to Fuel Growth of Customer Experience Organization

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Well Health Inc. , a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and the 2022 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach , has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list , a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. WELL Health , recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years, ranks 718 nationally and 114 in California, with a three-year revenue growth of 880 percent.

Since WELL Health® appeared on the Inc. 5000 list in 2021, the company has welcomed more than 100 new health system customers, ranked as a top performer in the 2022 KLAS Patient Communications Report , and rated as a leader in the G2 Patient Engagement Software and HIPAA Compliant Messaging categories among users.

"Over the past year, WELL Health has experienced tremendous growth across many different aspects of our business," said John Knotwell, Chief Revenue Officer, WELL Health. "Earning this recognition again is a testament to our team's hard work and perseverance to continue to grow our business by partnering with health systems and clinics to enhance provider-patient communication."

New Hire: Julie Schubert, VP of Professional Services

On the heels of the Inc. 5000 win, WELL Health welcomes Julie Schubert as VP of Professional Services. As a Registered Nurse and services leader with over 25 years of healthcare experience, Julie brings innovation and energy in navigating the complexities of healthcare organizations and IT to achieve sustainable value. Julie brings deep expertise in clinical operations and professional services and has a proven track record of improving patient safety and clinical outcomes through technology. Julie is passionate about creating value for her customers and building high-performing teams that love to come to work and make a difference in healthcare.

Prior to joining WELL Health, Julie built value-generating services teams and associated implementation and customer success methodologies at two healthcare tech companies, ( TigerConnect and CareC2 at Leidos ) and worked collaboratively to support sales and marketing teams, customer success, and product development. Julie also led consulting teams at GE Healthcare , Huron and IBM Watson Health .

For more than seven years, leading healthcare providers have leveraged WELL Health to safely and effectively engage patients throughout their entire care experience for everything from pre-appointment intake forms to post-discharge follow up. WELL Health enables conversations between patients and their providers through secure messaging in the patient's preferred communications channel and in their preferred language, with a focus on SMS/texting. WELL Health integrates with the hospital's EHR/EMR, current patient portals, and other software to maximize the IT investments already made by the provider.

About Well Health Inc.

WELL Health® is a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and the 2021 and 2022 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach . WELL Health's intelligent communications hub is the only two-way digital health solution engaging patients throughout their entire care experience. WELL Health enables conversations between patients and their providers through secure, multilingual messaging in the patient's preferred communications channel: texting, email and telephone. WELL Health helps 400 healthcare organizations facilitate more than 1.1 billion messages for 40 million patients annually. By unifying and automating disjointed communications across healthcare organizations, WELL Health reduces unnecessary provider stress and potential errors, while increasing patient visits and loyalty.

Founded in 2015, WELL Health is based in Santa Barbara, California. WELL Health has been named No. 10 on the 2021 Forbes America's Best Startup Employers list, No.133 fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 , and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for three consecutive years.

For more information, visit https://wellapp.com .

SOURCE Well Health Inc.