Fast-growing Zig tops Stack Overflow survey for highest-paid programming language

Zig has topped an annual Stack Overflow survey in the category of highest-paid programming technology, making the relative newcomer to the scene a solid investment for developers who are looking for gainful employment in application development.Developers programming in Zig—an all-purpose language that offers an alternative to C—earned upwards of $103,611 in 2023, according to the Stack Overflow 2023 Developer Survey. The language, an active project started by Andrew Kelley in 2015, knocked last year’s top earner Clojure ($96,381) down to No. 5 in the category. Stack Overflow polled more than 90,000 developers for the survey, which has been published now for 13 years.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel