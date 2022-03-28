Fast Partners with The Honest Company to Implement One-Click Checkout for Customers

Fast Checkout will help deliver an elevated customer experience for Honest customers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast , the world's fastest online checkout experience, announced today at ShopTalk that The Honest Company has implemented the company's one-click checkout on their e-commerce site. On a mission to inspire everyone to love living consciously, Honest always strives to provide its customers with a seamless shopping experience to ensure they can easily access its products whether online or in store.

Through this implementation, Honest will also be able to provide customers the ability to purchase directly from online articles, display ads, emails and even via QR codes in one easy step. As part of its initial rollout, Honest plans to work with Fast to incorporate QR codes on product packaging to enable customers to easily reorder their favorite products. This capability will provide customers with another option to quickly replenish products, in addition to the subscription options already available at Honest.com.

"We have been a digital innovator since day one – starting with an e-commerce subscription model and continuously evolving to meet the needs and preferences of our Honest family," said Pete Gerstberger, Chief Digital and Strategy Officer at The Honest Company. "Our goal every day is to make it as easy as possible for consumers to discover and purchase our products, while delivering the experience they know and expect from us. By implementing Fast's one-click checkout, we're providing consumers another way to shop with us at the click of a button, no matter where they are."

By 2025, the online baby care products market is expected to reach more than $46 billion while the market for natural beauty products is anticipated to reach nearly $50 billion. As a leader in this space, Honest is well-positioned with safe and effective products alongside a superior shopping experience for customers. With Fast, buyers enter payment and shipping details once and they never have to remember a password or enter information again – it's as simple as buying anywhere with a single click.

"By upgrading their online checkout experience, The Honest Company is making it even easier for their customers to order and reorder its incredible products, whether that's on its e-commerce store or via a simple QR code scan," said Domm Holland, Co-Founder and CEO at Fast.

Fast connects directly with the e-commerce platform Honest's online store is built on, as well as its subscription commerce platform – making the organization's implementation of Fast Checkout seamless.

Fast Checkout is directly embedded on product detail pages at honest.com, allowing buyers to bypass the time-consuming task of adding an item to a shopping cart and then being sent through a cumbersome checkout flow. Fast's batching technology upholds the Honest Company's commitment to environmental responsibility. Any time a customer makes a purchase via Fast Checkout, they have a window to make additional purchases, which are then added onto the original order, eliminating wasteful packaging and extra shipping.

Please click here for more information on Fast , Fast Checkout , and Headless Checkout .

About Fast

Fast's mission is to make buying online faster, safer and easier for everyone. Its Fast Checkout product enables one-click purchasing from virtually anywhere, making it easier for people to buy and merchants to sell. Fast Checkout works on any browser, device or platform for consistent, stress-free purchasing, either on a merchant's own domain or through headless checkout on any other website. Fast invests heavily in its user privacy and security, and offers premium chargeback protection. Headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in Tampa and New York, Fast is a privately held company founded by Domm Holland and Allison Barr Allen and funded by Stripe, Addition, Index Ventures, Susa Ventures and Sugar Capital. To learn more, visit fast.co.

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. Since its launch in 2012, Honest has been dedicated to creating thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective personal care, beauty, baby and household products, which are available via honest.com, third-party ecommerce partners and approximately 40,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company's mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the company, please visit www.honest.com.

