Fast Phil’s Convenience Stores Innovate for Future with NCR

Fast Phil’s convenience stores take pride in offering great customer service and competitive prices. And because they want to be known for more than simply a quick stop for gas, parent company Raymer Oil is partnering with NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) to deliver compelling customer experiences now and in the future. As a first step in this digital transformation, Raymer Oil will introduce NCR self-checkout technology powered by NCR FastLane software in all 46 Fast Phil’s stores across the U.S.

"We were looking for a strategic partner that could help to modernize and automate our stores in the highly competitive fuel and convenience market,” said Matthew Redmond, CEO of Raymer Oil, which is headquartered in Statesville, N.C. "In NCR we found a trusted partner who understands the unique challenges of our industry and has a solid vision for the future. With NCR we can modernize the customer experience, reap efficiencies and simplify operations to support our growth plans.”

NCR's self-checkout solution for convenience stores is designed to give customers fast service, control and flexibility. Customers can grab what they need, scan, bag and pay, and get back out the door. This frees up the store attendant to focus on customers needing assisted service.

"Most shoppers today feel like they have less time on their hands, which has increased the importance of convenience stores into the typical shopper’s day,” said David Wilkinson, senior vice president and general manager of NCR Retail. "We’re excited that with our unique experience we can bring enterprise technology to all the moving parts of Raymer Oil’s business, with the support and insights they need to compete and thrive.”

NCR’s solutions help run the entire operations of fuel and convenience retailers, from the point-of-sale to the forecourt, foodservice, car wash, lottery and payments. With features like targeted marketing on display screens at the pump, NCR solutions help increase foot traffic into the store and keep customers coming back with tailored loyalty programs.

NCR will showcase its complete range of solutions for the fuel and convenience market at the National Association of Convenience Stores Show in Atlanta, October 1-4, 2019.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail, hospitality, telecom and technology industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 34,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

About Raymer Oil

Raymer Oil company is a family business founded in 1945 and headquartered in Statesville, North Carolina. It has 350 employees and operates 46 Fast Phil’s locations across America that take pride in offering the same low prices and monthly promotions in all stores. With a three-year growth of 394 percent, Raymer Oil has been recognized as one of the 5,000 fastest growing companies in the U.S. in 2019 for the third consecutive year. For more information visit www.fastphils.net.

