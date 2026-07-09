Fast Retailing 9-Month Earnings Up; Lifts FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (9983.T, FRCOY), a Japanese retail holding company, on Thursday reported higher net income in the 9-month period ended May 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the 9-month period, profit attributable to the owners of the parent increased to 426.08 billion yen from 339.10 billion yen in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 1,386.73 yen versus 1,103.68 yen last year.

Operating profit jumped to 614.39 billion yen from 450.95 billion yen in the prior year.

Revenue increased to 3.07 trillion yen from 2.62 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal 2026 revenue to increase 16.7% from the previous period to 3.97 trillion yen, compared with its previous outlook of 3.8 trillion yen.

Operating profit is expected at 730 billion yen, 29.4% higher from previous period.

The company expects fiscal 2026 profit attributable to owners of the parent to increase 15.5% from the previous period to 500 billion yen, compared with its previous outlook of 450 billion yen.

Basic earnings per share is anticipated to be at 1,629.54 yen for the fiscal year ending August 31.

On Wednesday, Fast Retailing closed trading 2.22% lesser at JPY 85,170 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.