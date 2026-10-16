Fastenal: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 14, 2026, Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) announced that sales grew 15.5%, while earnings grew faster than sales. Market share gains in large-account contracts are driving durable operating leverage for the industrial distributor. Three takeaways from the call highlight how this model compounds.

Contract customers under multi-site supply agreements now represent over three-quarters of net sales. Fastenal is expanding daily sales with these larger sites faster than the broader industrial market.

The company continues to deploy Fastenal Managed Inventory (FMI), its digital vending and automated bin technology that streamlines customer supply chains. Moving customers to automated ordering embeds Fastenal into daily plant operations and improves fulfillment efficiency.

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