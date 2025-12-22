Fastenal Aktie
WKN: 887891 / ISIN: US3119001044
|
22.12.2025 14:21:52
Fastenal CEO Daniel Florness Decides To Step Down, Jeffery Watts To Be New CEO
(RTTNews) - Fastenal Company (FAST), Monday announced that Chief Executive Officer Daniel Florness has decided to step down from the position on July 16, 2026.
However, he will continue to serve Fastenal as a Strategic Advisor to the new CEO until early 2028.
In light of Florness's decision, the Board has appointed Jeffery Watts, the company's current President and Chief Sales Officer, to be the new CEO.
In the pre-market hours, FAST is trading at $42.19, down 0.39 percent on the Nasdaq.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!