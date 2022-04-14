|
14.04.2022 15:37:00
Fastenal Secures Its Supply Chain in 2022
Shares of the Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) loosened up and went for a jog on Wednesday, rising more than 2% in morning trading after the company reported gangbusters earnings for its fiscal first-quarter 2022.As well they might. Fastenal didn't just "beat earnings" for the quarter (although it did that, too). Fastenal produced monster growth by just about any metric you choose for the quarter -- revenues, profit margins, or earnings growth.About the only place where an investor could have a quibble with Fastenal's results, in fact, was on the company's cash flow statement where Fastenal suffered an -- at first -- disheartening slump in cash generation. But as it turns out...that was all according to plan.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fastenal Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
14.04.22
|Fastenal Secures Its Supply Chain in 2022 (MotleyFool)
|
12.04.22
|Ausblick: Fastenal gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)