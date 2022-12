Faster Internet Is Coming to the Rural U.S., and These 2 Chip Stocks Could Be Big Winners

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

High-speed internet has a long way to go in the U.S., especially in rural and suburban areas. According to various sources, the U.S. (the very birthplace of the internet) doesn't even make it on the top 10 list for either mobile or broadband internet download speeds.However, a lot of factors dictate the quality of a country's internet connectivity. Geographic size is one limiting factor, and the wide open spaces in the States are a major hurdle. This is beginning to change, though. 5G and other wireless technology are capturing the spotlight as game-changers, but broadband is about to get some big upgrades too.Two chip stocks could be the best way for investors to cash in. Here's why.Continue reading