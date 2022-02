Faster Python made easier with Cython’s pure Python mode

Cython has long been one of the great secret weapons of Python performance, letting you turn Python code into C for speed. But Cython also has long suffered from a cumbersome and counterintuitive syntax, an odd hybrid of C and Python. To add insult to injury, Cython code can’t be processed by any of the current roster of Python linting and formatting tools.The good news: In recent years Cython has developed an alternate syntax, called pure Python mode. As the name implies, pure Python mode uses native Python syntax to express Cython’s behaviors and constructs, making it much easier for Python programmers to get started with Cython.To read this article in full, please click here