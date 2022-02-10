|
10.02.2022 03:00:24
Faster Trades, More Private Equity Oversight Sought by SEC
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.It's the fast and the less furious.US regulators moved Wednesday to impose new rules on two fronts: ensuring trades on the stock market get turned around in record time and forcing private equity firms and hedge funds to release both good and bad news to their investors on a regular basis.Continue reading
