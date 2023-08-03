|
03.08.2023 16:16:00
Fastly Raises Full-Year Guidance After Delivering Upbeat Q2 Results
Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) is starting to look fast again regarding both financial results and business execution. The edge computing company posted better-than-expected top-line results and a narrower-than-anticipated adjusted loss per share as its year-over-year revenue growth rate accelerated significantly. Further, the quarter's performance prompted management to lift its financial outlook for the full year.Speed seems to be the key."We continue to execute on our strategic initiatives to simplify our go-to-market, increase our innovation velocity, and drive a new operational rigor and cost control throughout our business," said Fastly CEO Todd Nightingale in the company's second-quarter earnings release. "All of this progress helps us drive our mission to make every user experience fast, safe, and engaging ... fueling growth and delivering a strong financial result."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
