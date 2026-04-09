Fastly Aktie
WKN DE: A2PH9T / ISIN: US31188V1008
|
09.04.2026 16:27:08
Fastly Shares Fall 10% Over Collaboration With LALIGA To Combat Content Theft
(RTTNews) - Stock of Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) is falling about 10 percent on Thursday morning trading after it announced collaboration with LALIGA, Spain's Professional Football Association, to develop technical solutions to address the illegal streaming of live sports.
The company's stock is currently trading at $29.19, down 10.83 percent or $3.51, over the previous close of $32.75 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $4.86 and $34.22 in the past one year.
To combat content theft, Fastly's solution enables the removal of illegal content by its platform customers with enhanced precision and dramatically reduces the window of opportunity for piracy.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fastly
|
12.02.26
|Fastly-Aktie explodiert nach Bilanz: Rekordzahlen beflügeln den Kurs (finanzen.at)
|
10.02.26
|Ausblick: Fastly stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Fastly legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.11.25
|Ausblick: Fastly stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Fastly legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Fastly
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fastly
|24,87
|-0,28%