C.T.O Aktie
WKN: 778943 / ISIN: CY0001350418
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21.09.2026 22:52:09
Fastly's CTO Sells Over 33,000 Shares for $825,000 After the Stock Rose 177% Over the Past Year
Artur Bergman, Chief Technology Officer at Fastly, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLY), reported a sale of 33,579 shares of Class A Common Stock on September 14 and September 15, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($24.57); post-transaction value based on September 15, 2026 market close ($24.30).
Fastly operates as a specialized edge cloud infrastructure provider with a market cap of $3.9 billion, positioning itself as a critical component in modern digital delivery architectures. The company's platform enables real-time application performance optimization and security at the network edge, differentiating it from traditional content delivery networks through its focus on developer-centric tools and customizable computing capabilities. Based in San Francisco, Fastly continues to expand its global footprint while navigating the competitive edge computing landscape.
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