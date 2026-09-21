Fastly's CTO Sells Over 33,000 Shares for $825,000 After the Stock Rose 177% Over the Past Year

Artur Bergman, Chief Technology Officer at Fastly, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLY), reported a sale of 33,579 shares of Class A Common Stock on September 14 and September 15, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($24.57); post-transaction value based on September 15, 2026 market close ($24.30).

Fastly operates as a specialized edge cloud infrastructure provider with a market cap of $3.9 billion, positioning itself as a critical component in modern digital delivery architectures. The company's platform enables real-time application performance optimization and security at the network edge, differentiating it from traditional content delivery networks through its focus on developer-centric tools and customizable computing capabilities. Based in San Francisco, Fastly continues to expand its global footprint while navigating the competitive edge computing landscape.

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