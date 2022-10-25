Fat Brain Toys Rides the Waves of Change over Twenty Years

Toy Company To Celebrate Two Decades in Business with Events for Employees and Customers

ELKHORN, Neb., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebraska-based Fat Brain Toys was launched on Halloween evening, 2002. Approaching 20 years later, the company is celebrating both its employees and customers with special events to recognize the milestone.

Fat Brain has seen many toy trends come and go in 20 years, and even created one of their own with their popular Dimpl brand toys. But, as much as things have changed, much has also stayed the same. The company was inspired by the founders' 10-year-old son, Adam. Twenty years later, he is now the company's lead industrial designer. The company's first employee is, too, still with the company.

"This team, that believed in us and joined us for this crazy journey, has truly been a gift," exclaimed Karen Carson, co-founder of Fat Brain Toys.

But in other ways, the company has undergone massive changes that have enabled it to become one of the largest direct-to-consumer toy companies in America. Starting with a website and 200 square feet in the basement of the founders' home in 2002, the company now occupies 195,000 square feet of warehouse space, has two retail store locations and a corporate headquarters, and sells their toys in more than 140 countries around the world.

"Approaching this milestone, it's been therapeutic to reminisce about where we've been and how far we've come as a company," said co-founder Mark Carson, "but seeing the joy a toy brings to a child never gets old!"

The company will kick off the celebration starting October 25th with a 20% off sale on its website and retail stores in Omaha and Kansas City. Fat Brain employees will ring in the occasion with a Halloween-inspired costume party and live music.

