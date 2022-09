Fatal accident at Ivanhoe’s Kamoa-Kakula mine in Congo

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced on Friday the death of an employee at its Kamoa-Kakula complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to a ground fall.The fatal accident occurred in a development area at the underground Kansoko mine when a loose rock struck the worker.“Ivanhoe Mines extends its deepest condolences to the grieving family and friends of the deceased,” it said.The company said that Kamoa Copper was undertaking a comprehensive internal probe into the accident and working with the DRC authorities to facilitate their investigation. Once complete, management will review and implement any additional safety measures recommended to prevent such an accident from recurring, it said.Ivanhoe noted that operations at the Kakula mine and processing facility were not affected by the accident.The Kamoa-Kakula copper mining complex, a joint venture with China’s Zijin Mining, started producing last year.Kamoa-Kakula is owned by Ivanhoe (39.6%), Zijin Mining Group (39.6%), Crystal River Global Limited (0.8%) and the Congolese government (20%).