Kenmare Resources plc

("Kenmare” or "the Company” or "the Group")

3 June 2024

Fatality at the Moma Mine

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR) regrets to report a fatality at its Moma Titanium Minerals Mine (the "Mine" or "Moma") in northern Mozambique on 1 June 2024. Initial investigations found that the deceased, who was an excavator operator employed by one of Kenmare’s contractors, was involved in a fatal incident during the night shift. He was part of a team of contractor employees establishing a new dry mining area for the Wet Concentrator Plant ("WCP”) A operations.

Kenmare suspended all mining and processing operations at Moma following the incident for a safety stand-down and for employees to be briefed. An investigation by mine management and the police has begun. Kenmare has notified Mozambique’s Ministry of Mining, Ministério dos Recursos Minerais e Energia (MIREME), and remains in close contact with Ministry officials. The Mine has now resumed full operation, except for WCP A’s dry mining operations, which remain suspended to allow further investigations to continue.

Kenmare is focused on providing support to the family and colleagues of the deceased.

Statement from Michael Carvill, Managing Director:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of our contractor colleague and we offer our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. We are conducting further investigations to understand why this tragedy occurred and how to prevent it from happening again. The safety and wellbeing of our employees and contractors is our highest priority, as was reinforced to our team by senior site leadership during the weekend’s safety stand-down.”

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of-life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.