Faeth Therapeutics (FTH): Betting On Multi-Node Blockade To Disrupt Cancer Growth

(RTTNews) - Key Points

• PIKTOR is Faeth's lead drug candidate, designed to inhibit multiple nodes of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR (PAM) pathway, and is being evaluated in endometrial and breast cancer. • The PAM pathway is a well-recognised target in cancer research, with potential applications across multiple tumor types. • Faeth's cash position is expected to support development through upcoming clinical milestones.

Faeth Therapeutics Inc. (FTH) has seen its stock suffer a precipitous reversal of fortune over the past two months, shedding more than 75% of its value even as the company reported encouraging mid-stage trial results for its lead investigational therapy in advanced endometrial cancer.

The company's lead drug candidate, PIKTOR, is a proprietary, all-oral combination of serabelisib, a selective PI3Ka inhibitor, and sapanisertib, an ATP-competitive dual mTORC1/2 inhibitor. The combination is designed to achieve potent, selective inhibition of multiple nodes in the PI3K/AKT/mTOR signaling pathway, which plays a key role in cancer cell growth and survival.

Ongoing Clinical Studies with PIKTOR

PIKTOR is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for endometrial and breast cancer under the FTH-PIK-201 and PIK-101 studies, respectively.

FTH-PIK-201: It is a Phase 2, open-label single-arm study of PIKTOR in combination with paclitaxel in approximately 40 patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer who have a confirmed PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway mutation and have previously been treated with checkpoint inhibitors and carboplatin. The study includes an optional insulin-suppressing diet substudy. The primary endpoint is overall response rate. The trial is being conducted in collaboration with The GOG Foundation, Inc. (GOG-F).

Endometrial Cancer Trial Update

The company announced topline data from the FTH-PIK-201 study earlier in the month (Nov.9, 2026). According to the trial findings, as of the October 30, 2026 efficacy data cut, 12 of the 36 efficacy-evaluable patients had confirmed objective responses, representing a confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 33%. One additional patient showed a partial response on an initial assessment but discontinued the study before a confirmatory scan could be performed. Including this unconfirmed response, the ORR was 36% (13 of 36). Among patients with a PIK3CA mutation, the confirmed ORR was 44% (7 of 16).

In the overall group of 42 treated patients, the preliminary Kaplan-Meier estimated median progression-free survival (PFS) was 7.4 months, while the estimated 6-month PFS rate was 62%. At the data cut-off, 16 patients remained on treatment. The preliminary estimated median PFS of 7.4 months compares favourably to the 3-4 months typical for salvage chemotherapy alone, or the 6-7 months observed with newer treatments including TOPO1-based ADCs, according to the company.

Market Opportunity

Endometrial cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women in the United States, with over 68,000 new cases expected in 2026. It is estimated that 15% of patients with endometrial cancer (EC) are diagnosed with advanced-stage disease, which is associated with poor survival outcomes and a high risk of recurrence.

The approved therapies for endometrial cancer include Jemperli, Keytruda, Lenvima (in combination with Keytruda), Imfinzi, and Tevimbra. These treatments primarily target the PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint pathway or angiogenesis-related receptor tyrosine kinase pathways.

However, despite approximately 85% of endometrial tumors harboring at least one mutation in the PI3K/AKT/mTOR (PAM) signaling pathway, there are currently no approved PAM pathway-targeted agents for this disease.

PIK-101: It is a Phase 1b/2 trial of PIKTOR in combination with fulvestrant and/or other anticancer therapies in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer. The trial targets a patient population where PI3K pathway activation is increasingly recognized as a key mediator of resistance to CDK4/6 inhibitors and endocrine therapy.

Breast Cancer Trial Update

The first patient in the Phase 1b/2 PIK-101 trial of PIKTOR was dosed in April 2026. The study is designed to enrol 32 patients.

Market Opportunity

HR+/HER2- is the most common type of breast cancer, and about 60% of tumors have mutations in the PI3K/AKT/mTOR (PAM) pathway. Around 48,000 patients in the U.S. are expected to be diagnosed with or progress to advanced disease in 2026. While first-line treatment with CDK4/6 inhibitors and endocrine therapy is effective initially, most patients experience disease progression within three years.

Several drugs targeting components of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR signaling pathway have been approved for breast cancer, including Piqray, developed by Novartis; Itovebi, developed by Roche; Truqap, developed by AstraZeneca; and Afinitor, developed by Novartis. Although these therapies target the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, each focuses on a specific component, potentially allowing cancer cells to reroute their growth signals through the parts that remain active. PIKTOR takes a different approach, combining two oral drugs, serabelisib (which blocks PI3K-alpha) and sapanisertib (which blocks mTORC1 and mTORC2), to target multiple nodes of the pathway simultaneously.

The global PI3K inhibitors market, estimated at $1.56 billion in 2025, is projected to reach $2.88 billion by 2030, according to The Business Research Company.

Anticipated Milestones in 2027

-- An update on further progression-free survival (PFS) data from the Phase 2 FTH-PIK-201 trial of PIKTOR in advanced endometrial cancer. -- Progression of preparations for a Phase 3 trial evaluating PIKTOR in combination with paclitaxel in patients with advanced endometrial cancer. -- Interim data from the Phase 1b/2 PIK-101 trial of PIKTOR in breast cancer.

Cash Position

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $174.8 million as of September 30, 2026.

Conclusion

With an update on progression-free survival data from the endometrial cancer trial and new interim findings from the breast cancer study expected in 2027, Faeth Therapeutics faces an important year in establishing PIKTOR's clinical potential. The key question is whether PIKTOR's multi-node approach can overcome some of the limitations associated with targeting individual components of the pathway.

Celcuity's Gedatolisib, which is also a multi-target PI3K/AKT/mTOR ("PAM") inhibitor like Faeth's PIKTOR, was approved for the treatment of hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-), PIK3CA wild-type locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer on July 14, 2026. Marketed under the brand name Revtorpyk, it is administered as an intravenous (IV) infusion.

The 2027 clinical readouts will be critical in determining whether Faeth's PIKTOR can differentiate itself through its oral formulation, efficacy and tolerability, and potentially extend the promise of multi-node PAM inhibition into additional cancer settings.

Formerly known as Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc., the company made its Nasdaq Global Market debut on February 4, 2021, under the ticker symbol "SNSE," priced at $19 per share.

Sensei changed its corporate name to Faeth Therapeutics Inc. and its ticker symbol to "FTH" on June 16, 2026.

In the last 1 year, FTH has traded in a range of $7.45 to $42.14. The stock closed Friday's (Nov.13, 2026) trading at $10.03, down 5.82%.