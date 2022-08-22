FATHOM EVENTS AND VOLTAGE PICTURES BRING AFTER EVER HAPPY TO THEATERS FOR TWO NIGHTS ONLY WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 AND THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

DENVER, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: The highly anticipated fourth installment of the AFTER franchise finds Tessa and Hardin at a crossroads: does Tessa continue trying to save him and their relationship, or is it time to save herself? While Hardin remains in London after his mother's wedding and sinks deeper into darkness, Tessa returns to Seattle and endures a tragedy. If they want their love to survive, they'll need to work on themselves first. But will their paths lead them back to each other?

VIEW TRAILER HERE

The three previous AFTER films grossed over $140 million at the box office worldwide and introduced the world to the electrifying and tortured love story between Tessa and Hardin.

Written by Sharon Soboil and based on the book by Anna Todd, After Ever Happy stars Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Mira Sorvino, Rob Estes and more.

WHO: Fathom Events and Voltage Pictures

WHEN: September 7 and 8 at 7:00 pm local time

Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in select movie theaters; for a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change). Please contact your local theater for individual safety precautions.

ASSETS:

For artwork/photos, visit the Fathom Events press site.

