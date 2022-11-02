02.11.2022 17:26:00

Fathom Events brings acclaimed soprano Nadine Sierra starring in La Traviata

LIVE from the Metropolitan Opera to cinemas nationwide November 5 at 12:55PM ET

DENVER, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdi's La Traviata, starring soprano Nadine Sierra, returns to cinemas nationwide on Saturday, November 5, at 12:55PM ET as part of The Met: Live in HD series.Sierra, who enjoyed great critical success as the haunted title heroine in last season's transmission of Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor, makes her Met role debut as Violetta, one of opera's most iconic roles. Joining Sierra is tenor Stephen Costello as her lover Alfredo and baritone Luca Salsias Alfredo's disapproving father, Germont.

The production is directed by Tony Award–winner Michael Mayer, with Daniele Callegarion the podium. Soprano Renée Fleming will host the live transmission.

Fathom Events will also present an encore of La Traviata on Wednesday, November 9 at 1:00PM and 6:30PM, local time.

Tickets are on sale now through Fathom Events or participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit www.fathomevents.com (participating theaters are subject to change).

Visit your local theater website for the most up-to-date information related to their health-and safety measures.

PRESS QUOTES

"Nadine Sierra is a force of nature as Violetta…" —Observer 

"Soprano Nadine Sierra is making history in the opera world"—Associated Press

"[Ms. Sierra's] performance is accomplished, accurate, and absolutely in character, also exemplifying her considered phrasing and easy access to her top register." —BBC Music Magazine

"[Mr. Mayer's] opera is a series of flashbacks, as the consumptive courtesan Violetta relives her love affair with Alfredo in her dying moments … Striking visual elements …" —The Wall Street Journal

"Spontaneity, freshness, and originality … This goes to the top of my Traviata pantheon." —The Philadelphia Inquirer

THE STARS OF LA TRAVIATA

Daniele Callegari, conductor; Hometown: Milan, Italy
Nadine Sierra, Violetta; Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Stephen Costello, Alfredo; Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Luca Salsi, Germont; Hometown: Parma, Italy

