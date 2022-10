Fathom Holdings Inc. to Report 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, November 7, 2022

CARY, N.C., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced it will release its 2022 third quarter financial results after market close on Monday, November 7, 2022. The Company will host an investor conference call the same day.

Call Date: Monday, November 7, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Phone: 833-685-0908 (domestic); 412-317-5742 (international)

Replay: Accessible through November 14, 2022; 877-344-7529 (domestic); 412-317-0088 (international); replay access code 7187316

Webcast: Accessible at www.FathomInc.com; archive available for approximately one year

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

