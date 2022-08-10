Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
10.08.2022 14:05:00

Fathom Holdings to Participate in D.A. Davidson Big Sky Technology Summit on August 23

CARY, N.C., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM)a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced that it will participate in the D.A. Davidson Big Sky Technology Summit on Tuesday, August 23.

Joshua Harley, Fathom's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Marco Fregenal, the Company's President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Summit at 8:00 a.m., MT/10:00 a.m. ET. That same day, the Company will participate in a panel titled, "Residential Real Estate Disruption" at 10:00 a.m. MT/12:00 p.m. ET. Harley and Fregenal will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the event.

The fireside chat will be webcast live on Fathom's investor relations website at www.FathomInc.com, and will be archived on the site for 90 days.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

