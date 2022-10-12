|
Fathom Holdings to Participate in LD Micro Main Event XV Conference on October 26
CARY, N.C., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced that it will participate in the LD Micro Main Event XV Conference on Wednesday, October 26 in Los Angeles.
Joshua Harley, Fathom's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Marco Fregenal, the Company's President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. Harley and Fregenal will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.
The presentation will be webcast live on Fathom's investor relations website at www.FathomInc.com, and will be archived on the site.About Fathom Holdings Inc.
Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.
