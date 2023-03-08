Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.03.2023

Fathom Holdings to Participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference

CARY, N.C., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, will participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference being held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA.

(PRNewsfoto/Fathom Realty)

Fathom Founder and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Harley and President and Chief Financial Officer Marco Fregenal will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference on March 13-14, 2023.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Roth representative or Fathom's investor relations team at FTHM@gatewayir.com

About Fathom Holdings Inc.
Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

Investor Contact:
Alex Kovtun and Matt Glover 
Gateway Group, Inc. 
949-574-3860
FTHM@gatewayir.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fathom-holdings-to-participate-in-the-35th-annual-roth-conference-301765303.html

SOURCE Fathom Realty

