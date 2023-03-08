|
Fathom Holdings to Participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference
CARY, N.C., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, will participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference being held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA.
Fathom Founder and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Harley and President and Chief Financial Officer Marco Fregenal will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference on March 13-14, 2023.
For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Roth representative or Fathom's investor relations team at FTHM@gatewayir.com.
About Fathom Holdings Inc.
Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die Anleger in New York greifen zu. An den asiatischen Börsen überwogen im Donnerstagshandel die Minuszeichen.