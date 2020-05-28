Favored Tech Announces Global Availability of FT-Nano Green 1008, the Most Advanced Corrosion Protection for Electronic Devices

CUPERTINO, California, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Favored Tech's early access customers have started production shipments of products protected by FT-Nano Green 1008, the most advanced corrosion protection available for electronic devices. Favored Tech is the market leader in liquid repellant nano-coatings having protected over two billion devices and components. FT-Nano Green 1008 raises the bar by adding unparalleled protection against salt water and sweat, the primary causes of corrosion in consumer electronics.

The entire FT-Nano Green family provides this protection in an environmentally friendly process that is Halogen-free, PFOA/PFOS-free, and compliant with standards such as RoHS, REACH and WEEE. Unlike many competitive solutions, FT-Nano Green also meets the most restrictive VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) requirements that are being implemented in China. The family of coatings builds on Favored Tech's reputation for protecting electronics from:

Sprays of water - exceeds IPX4, IPX5 and IPX6 requirements

Liquid immersion - exceeds IPX7 and IPX8 requirements

Sweat immersion, sweat intrusion and salt water immersion

High humidity environments - salt mist and heat soak

Environmental pollutants

"I am proud of the entire development team at Favored Tech," said James Zong, Founder, CEO and President of Favored Tech. "To be able to offer this advanced protection to our customers in an environmentally friendly process is incredible."

Mr. Zong added, "I want to thank our early access customers who are bringing this revolutionary technology to market. Our customers have evaluated solutions from multiple vendors and overwhelmingly chose Favored Tech to protect their devices. FT Nano-Green 1008 is so cost effective that even entry level consumer electronics can afford protection previously reserved for premium devices."

The FT-Nano Green 1008 coating is applied at customer manufacturing sites. Favored Tech designs, builds and supports all of its coating equipment which allows for rapid time to market for customers, sometimes in a matter of weeks. Favored Tech has the most uniform and highest quality coating in the market due to advances like its patented planetary rotation system.

About Favored Tech

Favored Tech is the nano-coating market leader for consumer electronics. Favored Tech's nano-coating is used to protect leading brands' electronic devices, including smartphones, tablets, e-readers, and TWS earbuds, from water, humidity, sweat and corrosion. More information is available at www.favoredtech.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1173308/More_2_billion_devices_components_protected_Favored_Tech.jpg

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1173392/Favored_Tech.mp4