FAZE CLAN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP RENEWAL WITH McDONALD'S USA

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announced today the renewal of its partnership with McDonald's USA. The partnership, which began last year, will continue to focus on innovative ways to connect with the next generation of gamers and will advance successful campaigns from the past year while launching new initiatives.

To kick off the renewed partnership, FaZe Clan and McDonald's will have a presence at PAX West this weekend, a gaming convention in Seattle, WA. McDonald's will be hosting activities for fans at their booth, including a meet-and-greet with FaZe talent, and sponsoring a showcase that gives FaZe talent the opportunity to preview and play new and soon-to-be-released games at the convention.

"McDonald's has been an exceptional partner for FaZe Clan, as they understand the creativity and authenticity needed to engage with a younger, diverse audience," said Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Holdings, Inc. "I'm thrilled to renew our partnership with McDonald's USA, as we bring together FaZe Clan's community with McDonald's brand power."

FaZe Clan and McDonald's will continue to create content activations that capture the diverse stories of FaZe Clan members while elevating voices of underrepresented groups in the gaming industry. The partnership will include exclusive new original content and IP featuring FaZe talent, building on successful campaigns from last year, such as the FaZe Clan x McDonald's "Spotlight" series, which drew over 2.4 million total views, and the "Friendsgaming" livestream event that drew in over 300,000 live viewers.

In addition to the "Spotlight" series and "Friendsgaming" campaign, McDonald's also participated in FaZe Clan's "FaZe Member for a Day"' campaign by changing their Twitter account to "FaZe McDonalds," demonstrating McDonald's deep understanding of internet culture through an authentic online moment.

"Collaborating with a gaming platform of FaZe Clan's influence and credibility provides a unique opportunity for us to collaborate on original programs that honor the diverse interests of our fans," said Veronica Thompson, Director of Cultural Engagement and Activations at McDonald's USA. "We're excited to continue our partnership with FaZe Clan this year as we deepen the engagement between McDonald's brand and gaming fans."

ABOUT FAZE CLAN

FaZe Clan (NASDAQ: FAZE) is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 100 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat", Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 11 competitive esports teams who have won 35 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

ABOUT McDONALD'S USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

